32-year-old man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Venice: PCSO

VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Venice.

SCSO said deputies from the Fugitive Apprehension Unit and patrol arrived at a residence near the 200 block of Golf Club Lane shortly before 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 to serve an active warrant.

Deputies said they confirmed the subject, 32-year-old Anthony Bottoni, was inside the residence and gave him commands to exit, and when he refused, deputies forced entry inside.

Officials said Bottoni then armed himself with a firearm, and deputies moved to the backyard to request SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team.

SCSO said shortly after, Bottoni exited the residence with the firearm. Deputies said they told Bottoni to drop the firearm, and when he refused, a deputy used his Taser, which they say did not stop the threat.

The report says Bottoni pointed his firearm at deputies and deputies responded with deadly force.

Bottoni was pronounced dead at the scene and there are no other injuries, per PCSO.

This is an ongoing investigation.