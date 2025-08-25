Small child swept through drainage system due to main water break in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A young child was pulled into a drainage system by strong water flow from a water main break on Bahia Vista Street before being rescued and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the main water break happened at 5433 Bahia Vista Street.

Deputies said a small child was playing near a culvert and, due to the strong water flow, was pulled into the drainage system. The child ended up about 100 yards west on Bahia Vista Street after going through the drain.

The Sarasota County Fire Department responded, and the child was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic between Honore Avenue and Aracadia Avenue on Bahia Vista Street will be closed until further notice. Public works is currently addressing the water main break.