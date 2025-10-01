Substitute teacher arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct with a student: Manatee deputies

MANATEE CO., Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said a substitute teacher was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a student.

MCSO said the principal of Abel Elementary contacted them on Sept. 29 to report concerns of inappropriate behavior involving a contracted substitute teacher and a 10-year-old student.

Deputies said an investigation found that the substitute, 26-year-old Malik Belvin, was assigned to a classroom for several days, and when the regular teacher returned, multiple students reported they felt uncomfortable with Belvin's behavior.

The principal followed up on the complaints, and the victim alleged that Belvin had pulled her into a closet and made an inappropriate request during school hours, per HCSO.

Deputies said the Crimes Against Children detectives conducted interviews and established probable cause to arrest and charge Belvin with lewd and lascivious conduct on Sept. 30.

This is an ongoing investigation.