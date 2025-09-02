Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO: Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Bradenton

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said deputies worked with the Bradenton Police Department to rescue ducks from a storm drain.
  • The Bradenton Police Department said officers worked with the Bradenton Fire Department to rescue ducks that had fallen through a storm drain.
  • Police said a mother duck was seen leading her ducklings across the road, but only half of them made it across.
  • The other half of the ducklings fell through a sewer grate and needed rescuing.

  • The ducks were rescued and officers waited for the mother duck to return.
  • When the mother duck didn't return, police said the ducklings were handed off to another officer for safekeeping until wildlife experts could take them into custody.

