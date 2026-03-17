Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

$14,500 reward for tips leading to arrest of Bradenton man wanted for murder: MCSO

Maurice McCary
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Maurice McCary
Posted

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said it has increased the reward money for tips locating a Bradenton man wanted for murder.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the reward for information leading to the arrest of Maurice McCary, 35, has increased by $5,000 to $14,500.

McCary is wanted in connection with a shooting involving Jamari Murray-Barnes, 27, and De’Ryan Lopez, 22, on March 8.

Murray-Barnes and Lopez were stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of 14th Street W and 53rd Avenue West in Bradenton. MCSO said McCary pulled alongside the vehicle and fired multiple shots into the car, fatally wounding Murray-Barnes and injuring Lopez.

Anyone with information on McCary is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

A Wesley Chapel family and a neighbor were ejected when their golf cart rolled over after colliding with a car driven by a 17-year-old. One person remains sedated in the ICU.

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.