$14,500 reward for tips leading to arrest of Bradenton man wanted for murder: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said it has increased the reward money for tips locating a Bradenton man wanted for murder.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the reward for information leading to the arrest of Maurice McCary, 35, has increased by $5,000 to $14,500.

McCary is wanted in connection with a shooting involving Jamari Murray-Barnes, 27, and De’Ryan Lopez, 22, on March 8.

Murray-Barnes and Lopez were stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of 14th Street W and 53rd Avenue West in Bradenton. MCSO said McCary pulled alongside the vehicle and fired multiple shots into the car, fatally wounding Murray-Barnes and injuring Lopez.

Anyone with information on McCary is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.