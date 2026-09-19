RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Hillsborough County family relocated to Texas after their two-year-old son needed more specialized treatment

Their two-year-old is waiting for a double lung and hear transplant.

WATCH: Florida family relocates to Texas as toddler waits for heart and lung transplant

Florida family relocates to Texas as toddler waits for heart and lung transplant

Tampa Bay 28 first introduced you to Michael and Kayla Petrilli in December of 2025.

Their son, Alexander, was born in December of 2023 after a C-section.

“They sent me back to my wife after I cut the cord, and I didn’t really start to hear him cry or do any of that, so it was kind of concerning,” said Michael Petrilli.

Alexander was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect known as transposition of the great arteries (TGA). The serious heart defect is where the two main blood vessels leaving the heart are switched.

The family, who lived in Riverview, relocated to Houston, Texas. Alexander is waiting for a lung and heart transplant.

"That was the best answer for us, but we’re okay with it and we believe that he’s going to get through it as he’s gotten through everything else," said Michael.

The 2-year-old is receiving specialized treatment. He's hooked to a external mechanical heart pump known as a Berlin Heart.

"It just assists the left side of his heart to pump correctly and support it more. It's hooked up to the actual Berlin machine, it sounds like an air compressor," said Kayla.

Michael Petrilli

His parents said he remains resilient despite everything he has been through.

"He trusts the staff here. He feels comfortable, but he always has just the best personality. He loves waving to other patients." said Kayla.

A GoFundMe page continues to raise money to support the family and Alexander's ongoing medical care.

Michael Petrilli

"The amount of people back home who have prayed for us, reached out to us and who helped support us," said Michael.

Michael and Kayla said their son has been on the transplant list since December.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.