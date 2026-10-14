NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — For people who have moved to Pasco County in recent years, Starkey may simply be the name of a road, a neighborhood, or a park.

But the family's connection to the area goes back generations.

WATCH: Jay B. Starkey Jr. leaves lasting legacy across Pasco County

Remembering Jay B. Starkey, Jr.

Jay B. Starkey Jr., a rancher, conservationist and community leader whose family helped shape the development of West Pasco County, died last month at the age of 90.

His four adult children recently spoke with Tampa Bay 28 about their father's life, his connection to the land and the legacy he leaves behind.

The family's ranching history began long before many of today's West Pasco communities existed.

After seeing what happened when their ranch in Largo was sold and developed, the Starkey family didn't want the same thing to happen to their land in Pasco County.

Jay Starkey Sr. built his cattle operation here, and his son, Jay B. Starkey Jr., eventually took over.

The Starkey property grew to 16,000 acres known as the Anclote River Ranch.

Jay B.'s son Trey said what made his father special was the way he managed the land.

“Dad would leave the pretty areas. And it's not just that they were pretty, but they were also safe harbor for the cattle to chew their cud and bed down at night, and that it also left the property much more diversely habituated," said Trey Starkey.

Over the years, portions of the Starkey family's land were sold and developed into neighborhoods where thousands of people now live. Other portions were preserved, including land that is now part of the Starkey Wilderness Preserve.

His children say their father viewed the land as something that came with a responsibility.

“My father grew up really seeing the land as this blessing and also, you know, something he needed to steward and manage and take care of. And so I always feel like he was cultivating the land, but also the community and the people around him and everything he was involved with," Sarah Starkey said.

Starkey's influence extended beyond cattle ranching and conservation.

He served on the Pasco County School Board and was involved in civic and community organizations. His children say people still approach them with memories of visiting the family's ranch when they were young.

“You know, as young people, what he did for West Pasco, I think a lot of it comes out. There's a lot of the official things he did as a school board member and, you know, civic leader and speaker at different events. But, you know, we still have people that, you know, come and say, you know, my friends from high school or church or everything that say, ‘Oh, I remember coming out. You know, your dad would take us on this hayride," Laura Starkey said.

There was also another side of Starkey that people who knew him only as a rancher may not have seen.

He loved music, sang with the Master Chorale and played saxophone.

“Rancher by day. Tuxedo-musician by night," said Trey.

As Pasco County grew, portions of the family's land eventually became communities, including Longleaf and Starkey Ranch.

His children say their father's influence helped guide their decisions about what should happen to the property.

“Longleaf and Starkey Ranch are two of those pinnacle pieces where we really think that we did a good job of creating a place that people are really happy in being and living there," Trey said.

Despite growing up as part of one of Pasco County's most recognizable families, his children say their father stressed humility.

“We always kind of knew that we had this family legacy name to live up to, but also Dad never let us lead with that or carry any snootiness about our name or the amount of land we had or anything like that. He made sure that we remained pretty humble and down to earth, because he was," Frank Starkey said.

In his later years, Starkey faced Alzheimer's disease and his memory faded.

But his family says they would drive him around the area, where familiar sights could still connect him to his past and the land he spent much of his life caring for.

“And he would say, just so proud. I just feel like he had this optimism, and it was just so much part of his character to be the steward of the land and feel and see good things," said Sarah.

Jay B. Starkey Jr. was 90 years old.

His family's name remains attached to neighborhoods, roads and preserved land across Pasco County, while his children say the values he passed down continue to guide what they do with the family's legacy.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.