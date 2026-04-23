Recovery high schools expand in Tampa Bay, mark 5 years of impact

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A network of recovery high schools serving teens battling addiction and mental health challenges is marking five years of growth in the Tampa Bay area, helping more than 200 families in that period.

Florida Recovery Schools of Tampa Bay and Victory High Schools operate campuses in New Port Richey, Pinellas Park, and Tampa. The nonprofit is the only accredited recovery school network of its kind in Florida and one of just 12 nationwide.

The schools are designed for students recovering from substance use disorders and mental health conditions, offering academic instruction alongside therapy and recovery support. The program is tuition-free.

Skye Barnes said his struggle with synthetic marijuana began while he was in high school and quickly escalated.

“Heavy use 15 through 16. So, not even too long. But long enough for me to start going a little cuckoo,” Barnes said.

His mother, Stephanie Barnes, said her son experienced psychosis and became disconnected from reality.

“I never thought it would come to my doorstep, and it did,” she said.

After months of treatment, Barnes said he wanted to return to school. His family found Victory High Schools, where he said he rediscovered a sense of purpose.

“My son went from hating school, never wanting to go to school, to getting up for the first time on his own and not missing a day of school,” his mother said.

Barnes graduated with the highest GPA in his class and now serves as a mentor to other students.

“Something about the community is really powerful,” he said.

Founder Tina Miller said her own experiences with addiction and mental health challenges as a teenager inspired her to create the schools.

“I struggled with addictions and mental health,” Miller said. “I think it would have helped me succeed a lot sooner. And also, I just love helping young people.”

Since opening its first campus in New Port Richey five years ago, the organization has expanded across the region as concerns grow about increasingly dangerous substances.

“Everything is laced nowadays. So, it’s not just one thing. It’s really scary out there,” Miller said.

Stephanie Barnes said the program’s impact on her family led her to become chair of the school’s board.

“There is a way out. You just have to find the hope. You have to reach out,” she said. “Victory High School is always available. They become your family.”

Students can be referred to the program through an online application.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.