NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Pasco County teen is seriously injured in a rollover crash on I-95 earlier this month.

Andrew Vilaihong recently graduated from Gulf High School in New Port Richey. His family says he and his brother were working at a food festival and were headed home.

Andrew lost control of the car and was seriously injured in the crash. His brother suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"Probably something on the road that he tried to avoid then the car turned over," said his mother, Pamela Vilaihong.

New Port Richey teen seriously injured in rollover crash

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on NB I-95 on November 9 around 3:10 a.m.

Andrew suffered a brain bleed and needed surgery. He also broke his C5 vertebra.

"They had to do surgery for that before she was even able to get to the hospital to relieve the pressure so he wouldn't have brain damage. He broke his C5 vertebra, so he's in a full neck brace," said Kelli Otts, a close family friend.

Kelli Otts, a close family friend, started a GoFundMe page to help Andrew's family with bills and other expenses.

Andrew's mother owns The Crying Tiger, a restaurant in Largo. She is balancing work with trips to the hospital in Fort Pierce to see her son.

"It's hard because four hours away from home," said Pamela.

Andrew's mother is grateful for the outpouring of support and hopes her son's story reminds others to not take life for granted.

"Andrew teaches us a lot of lessons in life: don't forget to say 'I love you.' You never know this might be the last time you see each other," she said.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.