Injured Army veteran receives specially adapted home in Lithia from Homes for Our Troops

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Andrew Kinsey is serving up a cup of joy today, overflowing with gratitude, resilience, and a reminder of what can happen when a community rallies around a hero.

Army Sergeant First Class Aaron Cornelius is a new homeowner in Lithia.

WATCH Injured Army veteran receives specially adapted home in Lithia

Injured Army veteran receives specially adapted home in Lithia

Over the weekend, Cornelius received the keys to a brand-new, specially adapted home, donated by the nonprofit Homes for Our Troops.

Cornelius was injured in an IED blast while serving in Iraq. He suffered severe damage to his eyes, face, and head, resulting in blindness.

The specially adapted home is designed to remove many of the physical barriers Cornelius faces every day, helping restore his independence and improve his daily life.

"It's going to be a wonderful new chapter, and to help me continue on, do what I'm doing. I like to help others because it is good therapy for me," Cornelius said.

The donation marks Homes for Our Troops' 50th donated home in Florida and the 440th nationwide. The organization is working to build 2 more homes in Pasco County later this summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Share Your Story with Andrew



Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.

Contact Andrew Kinsey First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.