LAKELAND, Fla. — A controversial plan to relocate Lakeland's largest homeless services provider is getting a second look.

Talbot House Ministries has been granted another chance to make its case for relocating to East Memorial Boulevard, despite widespread public opposition.

WATCH: Lakeland leaders grant new hearing for Talbot House shelter on Memorial Blvd.

Lakeland leaders grant new hearing for Talbot House shelter on Memorial Blvd.

On Monday, Lakeland City Commissioners approved a new hearing in a five-to-two vote. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit has been following the back and forth for months.

Attorney Tim Campbell, representing Talbot House, argued the original denial letter from the city’s planning and zoning board did not meet state statutes.

“Failed to meet the requirements of Florida law as it does not include citations to applicable portions of any ordinance, rule, statue, or other legal authority that forms a basis for the denial of the application,” Campbell said.

Dozens of residents attended the meeting, asking commissioners to uphold the planning and zoning board decision.

“To deny this appeal is essential to safeguarding the Memorial corridor and the midtown area,” Robin Irazoqui said.

They raised concerns about the future of Memorial Boulevard’s revitalization, crime and nearby schools. Neighbor Brandon Walpole told Rebecca Petit that he is afraid for his children’s safety.

“It will hinder the experience of my children in the front yard as I did. Without having to have a parent looking over them every second of every minute,” said Walpole.

Talbot House is hoping to build a new shelter and social services campus on East Memorial Boulevard, serving up to 390 people with housing, job training and health care.

“It doesn’t matter where you guys put them, someone is always going to say it’s not the right place. Leave the people where they are, and educate them, and give them a hand up. Not put them down,” said Merline Brown.

Still, some fear the impact on nearby businesses.

“It’s going to really hurt all the businesses. Skate World, children go there. They need to have in consideration to take care of our children,” said Linda Wrenn Honeycutt.

The new hearing, called a de novo hearing, means the case will be reviewed from scratch, before commissioners make a final decision.

“We can have the applicant come with his evidence, but it also gives the public as well their opportunity to be prepared with their evidence as well,” said commissioner Ashley Troutman.

The de novo hearing will take place on April 20.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.