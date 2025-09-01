Multi-agency search underway for missing swimmer off Anna Maria Island: MCSO

A multi-agency search effort is ongoing Monday morning for a swimmer who was swept away by the tide off Bean Point on Anna Maria Island on Sunday, according to Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Authorities said around 7 p.m. on Aug. 31, witnesses reported seeing a man about 100 yards from the beach in the Gulf. He had been swimming with another man, who was rescued and brought to shore by people nearby, according to MCSO.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast called Tampa Bay 28 to say partner agency crews are searching for 20-year-old Abhigyan Patel who last seen swimming off Bean Point Beach in an olive green shirt. If you have any information call: 1-866-881-1392.

The extensive search was initiated by MCSO deputies and involved several boats, jet skis, paddleboards, and aerial support from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to MCSO.

As of 9:15 a.m., there have been no signs of the missing swimmer.

This is a developing story.