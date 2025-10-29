Over 50-year-old 'Little Miss Panasoffkee' cold case update expected today

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman's body was dropped over a bridge in Sumter County over 50 years ago. Now, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is holding a press conference with a possible update on the cold case.

On Feb. 19, 1971, the body of a white female was found by two hitchhikers walking across the Lake Panasoffkee Bridge in I-75 in Sumter County, SCSO said. Officials said it looked like the woman's body was rolled up in a piece of carpet and dropped into the water under the bridge. The woman was never identified.

In March of 2012, SCSO said detectives requested the Anthropology Department at the University of South Florida (USF) conduct further testing on the 41-year-old remains. They were able to create a new composite image of the victim.

USF's Geological Sciences department examined the woman's teeth and determined she may have been of Greek descent, SCSO said.

The woman is believed to be 17 to 24 years old at the time of her death.

The press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.