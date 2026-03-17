Susan Solves It: Chatbot bypass

- Consumers can use specific words and strategies to bypass AI chatbots and quickly reach a live representative.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises using trigger phrases like “representative” or “agent” and calling during business hours to increase your chances of speaking to a real person.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Execution in Denise Amber Lee case marks end of chapter, lasting changes to 911 system
The man convicted of kidnapping and murdering Denise Amber Lee in 2008 was executed on Tuesday, marking a long-awaited moment for her family and closing a chapter in a case that changed how 911 calls are handled across Florida.
Execution of Denise Amber Lee’s killer marks closure in case that reformed 911