Susan Solves It: Facebook scam

TAMPA, Fla. —
- Cybersecurity experts are warning about a scam that sends fake Facebook account suspension notices designed to trick users into giving away login credentials.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises users to avoid clicking links in suspicious account alerts and instead log directly into Facebook through the official app or website to verify account activity.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot
Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.
Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot