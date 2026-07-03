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Susan Solves It: Fake Evite

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises verifying unexpected invitations directly with the sender before clicking any links or entering personal information.
Susan Solves It: Fake Evite
Evite
Posted
  • Scammers are sending fake party invitations that appear to be from people you know to steal personal information or install malware.

  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises verifying unexpected invitations directly with the sender before clicking any links or entering personal information.


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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Florida law now requires restaurants to disclose fees upfront

Starting July 1, Florida restaurants must disclose all fees — including service charges and credit card surcharges — before customers order.

Florida restaurants are now required to disclose added fees

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