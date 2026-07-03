Susan Solves It: Fake Evite

- Scammers are sending fake party invitations that appear to be from people you know to steal personal information or install malware.
Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises verifying unexpected invitations directly with the sender before clicking any links or entering personal information.
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Florida law now requires restaurants to disclose fees upfront
Starting July 1, Florida restaurants must disclose all fees — including service charges and credit card surcharges — before customers order.
Florida restaurants are now required to disclose added fees