Susan Solves It: Gas pump scam

- Authorities warn of a gas pump scam that uses a drywall screw to keep the pump active after fueling, risking charges for someone else's gas.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking the nozzle holder for foreign objects, inspecting for tampering, and waiting to confirm the transaction has fully ended before driving away.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after accident
State troopers said a 10-year-old on a bicycle attempted to cross the highway when he was struck by two vehicles.
10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after accident