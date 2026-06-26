Susan Solves It: Gold cash opportunity

- Record-high gold prices mean old or broken jewelry could be sold for cash, but experts urge caution and informed selling.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises researching reputable buyers, comparing same-day quotes, and avoiding those who pressure or withhold clear offers.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Florida brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal
A West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while our investigative team was there interviewing him about the denial.
FL brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal