Susan Solves It: Hurricane proof important documents

- During hurricane season, a lot of attention is given to stocking up on supplies, preparing your home, and having an evacuation plan.
- Something else that should be part of your routine is securing important documents and having them ready to go well ahead of a storm.
- Tampa Bay 28's Susan El Khoury looks at what you need to be doing now to help ensure you're prepared.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury
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Friends remember Hillsborough woman stabbed to death in Palm River
Deputies say Amanda Roark, 37, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend.
Friends remember Hillsborough County woman stabbed to death in Palm River