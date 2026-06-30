Susan Solves It: New car seat rules

- New federal standards will require car seats for children up to 40 pounds to pass side-impact crash tests by December.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking whether your car seat offers side-impact protection and understanding that only models made after the deadline must meet the new standards.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Pasco County boy called a 'miracle' after opening eyes following crash
Family says 10-year-old Asher Thompson is defying doctors' expectations after being struck by two vehicles.
Pasco County boy called a 'miracle' after opening eyes following crash