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Susan Solves It: Post-Covid New Car Costs

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury tells us what's driving those higher new car prices and what you can do to help get a better price for your budget.
Susan Solves It: Post-COVID New Car Cost
Biz New Car Sales
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TAMPA, Fla. —

  • A new report found the average cost of a new car last year was more than $48,000, which was a significant jump from pre-COVID in 2019, when the cost was around $37,000.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury tells us what's driving those higher prices and what you can do to help get a better price for your budget.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Sarasota County teacher loses home after lightning strike starts a fire

A Sarasota County teacher and her family lose nearly everything in a house fire. Firefighters said the fire started from a lightning strike.

Sarasota County teacher loses home after lightning strike starts a fire

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