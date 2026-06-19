Susan Solves It: Rising camp costs

- A new report shows summer camp costs in some states can exceed $2,200 per week, with Florida averaging around $1,200, prompting families to seek ways to save.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises planning early to access discounted rates, looking for camps that offer scholarships, and taking advantage of payment plans to better manage costs.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after accident
State troopers said a 10-year-old on a bicycle attempted to cross the highway when he was struck by two vehicles.
10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after accident