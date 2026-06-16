Susan Solves It: Rising debt

- Americans now owe over $1.3 trillion in credit card debt, with experts warning the total is likely to grow as high interest rates, inflation, and everyday costs push more people deeper into debt.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises starting with the card that has the highest interest rate, paying more than the minimum when possible, and considering lower-interest balance transfer options to better manage credit card balances.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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St. Pete council stalls plan for more residential parking in downtown neighborhoods
The St. Pete City Council has decided not to move forward with a plan to add more residential parking options in neighborhoods like Historic Kenwood.
St. Pete council rejects plan for more residential parking in neighborhoods