Susan Solves It: Rising subscription costs

- A new report shows that subscription costs for streaming, gaming, and news services have risen by nearly 20% since 2020, prompting many people to reconsider and cut their digital service expenses.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing bank or credit card statements for recurring charges, canceling services you don’t use, and rotating subscriptions instead of paying for multiple at once.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Lutz residents fight private school rezoning at county hearing
More than 30 residents showed up to Hillsborough County's Land Use Hearing to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a 1,000-student private school to Lutz.
Lutz residents oppose rezoning for private school citing traffic and safety concerns