Susan Solves It: Safety concerns for the backseat

- A new crash test study shows adults face higher injury risks in the backseat, prompting calls to add more safety features beyond the front seat.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking your vehicle’s safety ratings, understanding backseat risks for adults, and advocating for improved rear seat protections.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Email Auto-Reply Text is Out: AI video responses are coming for your inbox
A Tampa Bay company has developed technology that uses artificial intelligence to send personalized video responses to customer emails and text messages, replacing traditional auto-reply systems.
Email Auto-Reply Text is Out: AI video responses are coming for your inbox