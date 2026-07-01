Susan Solves It: Stamp increase

- USPS is raising the price of Forever stamps and other postage products on July 12, while existing Forever stamps will remain valid at the new rate.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buying Forever stamps before the price increase if you expect to mail cards, invitations, or letters in the coming months.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Friends remember Hillsborough woman stabbed to death in Palm River
Deputies say Amanda Roark, 37, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend.
Friends remember Hillsborough County woman stabbed to death in Palm River