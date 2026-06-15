Susan Solves It: Surveillance pricing

- Some companies use personal data to set online prices, prompting debates over fairness, transparency, and potential benefits.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to clear browser cookies, use private browsing modes, and review privacy settings on shopping apps and websites to limit the amount of personal data companies collect.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event
A family claims a 17-year-old was waved into a parking spot by an attendant, paid $45 to park, and still had her grandfather's truck towed during a Lightning playoff game.
Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event