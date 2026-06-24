Susan Solves It: Traffic ticket scam

- Authorities are warning drivers about scam text messages claiming unpaid tickets, tolls or parking fees that try to pressure victims into clicking fraudulent links and sharing personal information
Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to ignore suspicious payment demands, avoid clicking unsolicited links, and verify any alleged violation directly through the official agency before taking action.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Florida brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal
A West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while our investigative team was there interviewing him about the denial.
FL brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal