Susan Solves It: Vacation rental scams

- Travel experts warn that fake vacation rentals, often enhanced by AI, are costing travelers thousands and may not be discovered until arrival, when no lodging is available.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reading reviews carefully, verifying the property’s legitimacy, paying with a credit card for dispute protection, and knowing that rental platforms may not intervene if money is lost.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Lutz residents fight private school rezoning at county hearing
More than 30 residents showed up to Hillsborough County's Land Use Hearing to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a 1,000-student private school to Lutz.
Lutz residents oppose rezoning for private school citing traffic and safety concerns