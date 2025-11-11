Volunteers prepare to open cold-weather shelters across Tampa Bay region

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As cold temperatures settle in across the Tampa Bay area, counties across our region are opening cold-weather shelters to help residents stay safe and warm.
Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties activated their cold weather shelters Monday night, and they will stay open Tuesday night to serve anyone in need of a warm place to sleep.
“It’s critical that they come. Last year, one of our regulars passed away at a bus stop because of hypothermia. It just got too cold,” said Christine Bond with St. Vincent de Paul.
Bond spent the day helping local shelters prepare for the cold night ahead, delivering food and blankets to organizations including First United Methodist Church in Clearwater, one of several Pinellas County locations now serving as a cold weather shelter.
That shelter can accommodate up to 100 people, offering mats to sleep on, blankets and a hot meal.
Pinellas County Shelters include:
- First United Methodist church of Clearwater
- First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park
- Unitarian Universalist Church
- The Salvation Army
- Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs
Hillsborough County shelters include:
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope in Brandon
- Amazing Love Ministries in Tampa
- Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries in Plant City
- The Portico in Tampa
Pasco County shelters include:
- Shady Hills Mission Chapel 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill
- First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills
Near record-breaking cold spell
As cold weather shelters open across the Tampa Bay area, Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down what to expect from this cold front