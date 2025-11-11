HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As cold temperatures settle in across the Tampa Bay area, counties across our region are opening cold-weather shelters to help residents stay safe and warm.

Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties activated their cold weather shelters Monday night, and they will stay open Tuesday night to serve anyone in need of a warm place to sleep.

WATCH full report by Keely McCormick

Volunteers prepare to open cold-weather shelters across Tampa Bay region

“It’s critical that they come. Last year, one of our regulars passed away at a bus stop because of hypothermia. It just got too cold,” said Christine Bond with St. Vincent de Paul.

Bond spent the day helping local shelters prepare for the cold night ahead, delivering food and blankets to organizations including First United Methodist Church in Clearwater, one of several Pinellas County locations now serving as a cold weather shelter.

That shelter can accommodate up to 100 people, offering mats to sleep on, blankets and a hot meal.

Pinellas County Shelters include:

First United Methodist church of Clearwater



First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park



Unitarian Universalist Church



The Salvation Army



Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs



Hillsborough County shelters include:

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park



Hyde Park United Methodist Church



Tampa Bay Mission of Hope in Brandon



Amazing Love Ministries in Tampa



Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries in Plant City



The Portico in Tampa



Pasco County shelters include:

Shady Hills Mission Chapel 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill



First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills

To see Tampa Bay 28's list of local cold weather shelters, click here.



Share Your Story with Keely



From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.

Contact Keely McCormick First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.