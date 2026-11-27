WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — One of the biggest shopping days of the year brought lots of foot traffic to The Shops at Wiregrass, with people traveling near and far to shop.

For some, the trip spanned hundreds of miles. Makaya Swann lives in the Bahamas and makes the trip to Wesley Chapel every year to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

Black Friday draws deal-seekers and families to The Shops at Wiregrass

"I got some gift sets from Bath and Body Works from my friends, and I got some candles. I went into Sephora," Swann said.

The savings made the journey worth it.

"I'd honestly say hundreds of dollars compared to the Bahamas. I saved a lot," Swann said.

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She wasn't the only one walking away with savings. Sisters Chloe and Riley Gillespie also found deals too good to pass up.

"I think it's completely worth it. I saved over $100," Chloe Gillespie said.

"Yeah, I saved $230, so that's really good, and I spent $170," Riley Gillespie said.

And this year, Chloe has a little extra reason to enjoy Black Friday.

"This is my first year with a paycheck to be able to come out here and spend my own money," Chloe said.

The sisters started by buying matching Christmas sweaters — and brought some help for the haul.

"I'm here to help carry their bags," Jason Brown, Riley's boyfriend, said.

While some shopped for others, buying Christmas gifts for family, others treated themselves.

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"This is all for me. I'm big and greedy," Sora Delgado said.

Not everyone came to shop. Some teens were just there to hang out — but didn't pass up a chance to save.

"We didn't until like a few days ago and realized, oh, it's Black Friday, we can save some money too while hanging out," Kenneth Parker said.

But Black Friday is more than just a shopping day. For some, it's about kicking off the holiday season.

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"We had a wonderful Thanksgiving meal together yesterday and then the day after is Black Friday, really is the launch of Christmas," Audrey Timberlake said.

The Timberlakes came to make some Christmas memories with the big man in red.

"This is Nora. She's 3. She saw Santa for the first time and told him what she wants for Christmas," Timberlake said.

When asked what she asked Santa for, little Nora had a simple answer.

"For presents," Nora said.

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