Families of the victims and the suspect share their heartbreak over the murders of two missing USF students

LUTZ, Fla. — Families on both sides of a growing murder case say they are heartbroken as new details emerge in the deaths of two University of South Florida students.

Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, who were first reported missing April 16, are now at the center of a homicide investigation that has left loved ones searching for answers.

“It’s a very painful time for us, and for Nahida’s families as well. We are in constant contact, and they’re grieving as well,” said Zubaer Ahmed, Limon’s younger brother.

Ahmed, who lives in Bangladesh, told Tampa Bay 28 in a Zoom interview that his family received devastating news Friday — Limon’s body had been found inside a black bag along the Howard Frankland Bridge.

“That night was the darkest and longest night for me. I didn’t see my parents crying so loud, and so child - like a child,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed said Limon and Bristy were friends who had feelings for one another.

"Both of them are bright, hardworking, kind, full of dream[s], and always put a smile [on] their face," Ahmed said.

Newly released court documents reveal investigators believe both students were fatally stabbed inside Limon’s apartment at the Avalon Heights complex.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Limon’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

Ahmed said his brother had raised concerns about his roommate.

“My brother just recently moved there, and he often said that he was, like, kind of unpleasant, un-social, and he is kind of psychopath, but my brother is not sure,” Ahmed said.

According to court documents, investigators said Abugharbieh’s car and phone data matched the same locations as Limon’s cellphone. They also said they found black trash bags underneath Abugharbieh’s bed, similar to the one Limon’s body was discovered in. Detectives said evidence — including blood found in the apartment — leads them to believe both victims were stabbed.

Tampa Bay 28 also spoke with Abugharbieh’s brother, Ahmad, who asked not to show his face because he fears harassment.

“I just, I can’t stop thinking about the victims and their families. And I’ve seen the interview with the brother and I just almost broke down, man. It’s just terrible,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad said he previously filed an injunction against his brother because he felt unsafe.

When asked about whether he was capable of murder, Ahmad said, "I never put it past him... At 18 something happened to him, and he just started turning very violent."

As the investigation continues, both families say they are united in grief — and in their demand for justice.

The families issued a joint statement as the search for Bristy enters its second week. And USF responded saying it will pledge its support to the students.

Limon's brother said he wants the maximum penalty allowed by la law.

“Their lives matter, and their family deserves answer justice, dignity, and, accountability,” Ahmed said.

Authorities say additional human remains found over the weekend have not yet been positively identified. Investigators are working to determine whether they belong to Bristy.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it continues to look for video or leads to help in the investigation.

Abugharbieh is being held without bond and is expected to appear in court for his next hearing on Tuesday, April 28.



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