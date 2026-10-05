Land O’ Lakes locals concerned over FDOT plans for busy US 41 and SR 54 intersection

LAND O' LAKES, FL (WFTS) — As east Pasco County continues to grow, traffic congestion is becoming an increasingly common concern for drivers — particularly at the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 54 in Land O’ Lakes.

The Florida Department of Transportation is proposing a series of changes aimed at improving safety and easing congestion at the busy intersection.

Dozens of residents attended an FDOT public meeting Monday to learn more about the project and voice their concerns.

FDOT plans changes at busy US 41 and SR 54 intersection in Land O’ Lakes

“It’s one you want to avoid if you can, and the traffic lines to make left and right turns is quite long,” Land O’ Lakes resident Sara Hymel said.

Hymel said safety is another concern.

“We don't hear a lot of honking, but there are a lot of accidents where people trying to push through,” she said.

What FDOT is proposing

FDOT spokesperson Kris Carson said the project will include closing some medians and adding a third left-turn lane on the north, east and south legs of the intersection.

Florida Department of Transportation

“All of this is being done in the name of safety and to help with a little bit of the congestion out there,” Carson said. “We know it's not a cure-all, but it should make some pretty big improvements.”

The proposed improvements would stretch along U.S. 41 from Leonard Road to Carson Drive and State Road 54 from U.S. 41 to Raden Drive.

The project is estimated to cost about $3.5 million, with construction expected to begin in fall 2027.

Bigger project could be years away

Carson said FDOT has also looked at a much larger solution for the area: a diverging diamond interchange.

But that project could still be several years away.

“We've been looking at this area for several years now. We realize we've got to do something sooner rather than later to help with the congestion out there,” Carson said.

In the meantime, FDOT hopes the smaller project can provide some relief while the agency continues looking at longer-term solutions.

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Residents question whether traffic could shift

Not everyone at Monday’s meeting was convinced the proposed changes will solve the problem.

Hymel said she is concerned this will push traffic into other areas nearby.

“I’m skeptical that adding a turning lane and cutting off local traffic to accesses that we're used to will create congestion in other areas,” she said.

FDOT acknowledges the project is not intended to be a cure-all for traffic in the growing Land O’ Lakes area, but says the changes are intended to improve safety and provide some congestion relief while larger improvements remain down the road.



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