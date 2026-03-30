Sunshine and safety: Pasco County balances spring break fun with road awareness following golf cart crash

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Spring break is beginning in Pasco County, and first responders are urging people to be mindful of safety on the roads.

The warnings come two weeks after a crash involving a car and a golf cart on Elam Road sent eight people to the hospital. The wreck gained national attention and has locals taking extra precautions.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office released a video reminding people to operate scooters, bikes, and golf carts safely on the roadways.

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Shawn Whited, deputy chief of operations for Pasco County Fire Rescue, told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez this is a time when more kids are outside, making it important for everyone to be extra vigilant.

"You have to be little bit more defensive when you're riding a scooter or an e-bike than offensive - plus, there's not anything to protect you," Whited said.

Whited said first responders answer many calls regarding cars crashing into bikes or pedestrians.

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"The west side of the county on US 19, we're always running - unfortunately, you know, it's the deadliest highway in America for a reason," Whited said.

Pasco County resident Sidney Burkett said she is being extra careful following the recent golf cart crash.

"It was terrifying, I had PTSD getting on my golf cart when I loaded up all my kids, but yeah, it was tragic," Burkett said. "Seatbelts and strapped in car seats and all the extra safety precautions that you can take – never be too safe."

Burkett's 8-year-old son, Beckhim Overton, shared his own safety advice.

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"They definitely need to look both ways of like maybe twice just to make sure there's no cars coming," Overton said.

18-year-old Pasco County resident Xander Kisloski is also focusing on safety.

"Staying on the golf cart path is one thing I always do to stay safe when on the golf cart so I'm not interrupting traffic with the cars because I can't go as fast obviously on the golf cart," Kisloski said.

Despite the safety concerns, the beautiful weather continues to draw large crowds to Florida.

"It's nice to have off when it starts to get warmer out," Kisloski said.

Visitors like Emma Kieffer brought her family from Indiana to enjoy the Epperson Lagoon in Wesley Chapel.

"Just a lot of fun, a lot of cooking out," Kieffer said.