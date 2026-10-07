ZEPHYRHILLS, FL (WFTS) — Zephyrhills property owners will pay a new $85 annual stormwater fee — the first of its kind in the city's history — as officials work to address flooding concerns highlighted by Hurricane Milton.

The city approved the stormwater fee assessment over the summer. Single-family homeowners will pay $85 a year, with the city expecting to collect more than $1.6 million annually. The money will be used for stormwater operations, maintenance and capital improvements.

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez

Zephyrhills property owners will pay new $85 stormwater fee as city works to prevent future flooding

The assessment will appear on November property tax bills under the non-ad valorem section, with different rates for businesses, apartments, condos and other properties.

On 9th Avenue in Zephyrhills, an area that flooded during Hurricane Milton, the city bought a property, demolished it and is expanding a retention pond as part of that effort.

Michelle DeLoreto, a Zephyrhills resident, explained why the flooding during Milton was so severe.

"It's a closed retention pond, meaning it goes nowhere. So when Milton came, there was nowhere for the water to go," DeLoreto said.

Michelle DeLoreto

The storm's impact on the neighborhood was significant.

"It came up to the side of our house and about 1 foot in front of our garage, and we couldn't even get in or out at that point," DeLoreto said.

Despite broad support for addressing flooding, not everyone agreed with the new fee. At a September public hearing, some residents spoke out against the assessment.

"We can't afford it, we're both retired," one resident said.

"I don't think it's right, I don't agree with it at all," another resident said.

But some residents who lived through Milton say they are willing to pay for the work.

"They had to go so far as to tear down a house and I don't know that the city could be asked to do anything more," Alan Knight, a Zephyrhills resident, said.

Even with a storm developing in the Gulf and rain in the forecast, Knight said he is not worried about flooding again.

"I have absolutely no concern about our home or the homes in this area," Knight said.

Pasco County Emergency Management says it is closely monitoring the storm and is in contact with the state as officials assess any potential impacts.



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