ZooTampa moves closer to $75 million funding agreement with Hillsborough County for expansion and upgrades

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa is nearing a $75 million funding agreement with Hillsborough County to expand and upgrade the zoo.

Hillsborough County Commissioners voted 4-3 on Wednesday to move forward with finalizing the agreement.

A public hearing is set for later this month.

Watch report from Julie Salomone:

ZooTampa moves closer to funding agreement for upgrades

Under the agreement, Hillsborough County would provide ZooTampa with $75 million in CIT funds. The money comes from Hillsborough County's half-cent sales tax.

"As part of our master planning process, we will be addressing some of our older areas specifically the area in Asia. This area was developed in the late 80s, early 90s. It's a bit dated. It still provides excellent care for the animals but as we move forward, we want to continue to advance our care and expand on our programs," said Chris Massaro, Chief Zoological Officer with ZooTampa.

The county would provide ZooTampa with $5 million annually for 15 years. ZooTampa would match that investment by also contributing $75 million through revenue and private donors.

Commissioners Cohen, Hagan and Myers voted against it.

"I fully support ZooTampa. However, in good conscious, I cannot approve $75 million when we only designated $50 million out of the CIT for all of our cultural institutions. I think we should be prudent and provide a much more modest amount to ZooTampa which will allow us to partner with other cultural institutions," said Commissioner Ken Hagan.

ZooTampa said the CIT funding would help upgrade the zoo's oldest sections and create a new South America section.

"The biggest part of the whole process will be phases 1 and 2 of South America, that's going to be our major expansion. The South America expansion will start in two phases. This will bring new species to ZooTampa, including species like jaguars, giant river otters, harpy eagles, really exciting time for us," said Massaro.

ZooTampa

Plans also include an event courtyard, a new restaurant and a new family ride.

ZooTampa

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on October 21.

The public can share their thoughts on the project during public comment.