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Evacuations ordered in Weeki Wachee as brush fire grows after burn ban lifted: HCFR

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Hernando County Fire Rescue
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Posted
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HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Residents and businesses on the east side of Shoal Line Boulevard between Calienta Street and Osowaw Boulevard are being ordered to evacuate as a fast-moving brush fire advances toward the roadway.

This comes after the burn ban that was lifted a few weeks ago.

hernando fire

Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews are working to contain the fire in the Weeki Wachee Preserve in Hernando Beach. The Florida Forest Service’s Withlacoochee Forestry Center is responding with multiple resources.

hernando fire

Officials said no structures are currently threatened but advised evacuees to travel south on Shoal Line Boulevard to Osowaw Boulevard and to avoid the area while containment efforts continue.

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