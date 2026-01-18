Memorial grows for 2 Citrus County teens killed in sand collapse

INVERNESS, Fla. — A memorial is growing at the site where two teenage best friends lost their lives in a tragic sand collapse at a park last Sunday.

George Watts’ family returned to the spot for the first time since the accident. His stepmother, Jasmine Watts, said she feels like she is trapped in a nightmare she cannot wake from. She has been raising George for the past three years and described the deep bond he shared with Derrick Hubbard, known to friends as D.J.

Watts said the boys did everything together and often played at the park. On the afternoon of the collapse, they were having fun as usual, but when lunchtime came, they never came home. She received a call from D.J.’s mother saying she couldn’t find them, prompting a frantic search.

Watts said she told Citrus County deputies that the Life360 app on her phone showed George’s location under the sand where a hole had caved in. First responders began digging and found George first, then D.J. Both were rushed to the hospital, but D.J. died Sunday and George succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

“I loved the man he was turning into. He cared about his siblings, he started clicking with my son in a way I never thought he would. And now Patrick is alone without his two best friends,” Watts said.

The family is now working to honor the boys’ memory while grieving their loss in a community still shaken by the tragedy.



