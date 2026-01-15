Community mourns 2 Citrus Co. teens killed in sand tunnel collapse; organ donation brings hope

INVERNESS, Fla. — A day of fun and adventure for two friends turned into an unimaginable loss for their families in Citrus County.

George Watts and his best friend, Derrick Hubbard, both 14 years old, died after a sand tunnel they were digging collapsed on them near Sportsman Park.

The boys' former neighbor, Zachariah Roberson, who owns Doggylicious Florida, remembered them as joyful, energetic kids that everyone loved.

"They were just being kids - they were just playing in sand. We always encourage our kids to get off the tablets, electronics to go play outside, and that's exactly what they were doing and unfortunately you never really think about the dangers of sand, and we live in Florida. So this is a very eye-opening experience for myself and I'm pretty sure a lot of others," Roberson said.

Citrus County deputies said on Sunday afternoon, they responded to a call about two teens who had gotten lost near Sportsman Park. Authorities found the boys inside a hole they had dug after the sand tunnel collapsed on them. Both boys passed away, leaving an entire community mourning.

"They were kids who were part of the community in a very positive way and they're definitely going to be missed for sure," Roberson said.

The Watts family made the decision to donate George's organs. Roberson joined dozens of community members at UF Health Shands Hospital to support the family, capturing a powerful moment of unity and prayer over the grieving families.

"Knowing that they're going to save other kids with their donations, and that they will live on somehow, that's a blessing," Roberson said.

The teens attended Inverness Middle School. The superintendent of Citrus Schools shared the following message to the teachers and staff:

I want to take a moment to reach out to you during this incredibly difficult time for your school community. The tragic events involving two of your students have deeply impacted all of us, and I know many of you are carrying the weight of this loss alongside your students.



Our district support team is on the IMS campus and will remain available throughout the week to support students, staff, and families. I encourage you to reach out to them if you need any support throughout this difficult time.



I am appreciative of the care, professionalism, and dedication each of you continue to show your students, especially during moments of grief and uncertainty. The relationships you have built make a meaningful difference in helping students feel supported.



Thank you for looking out for one another and for continuing to support each other with empathy and grace. Please do not hesitate to reach out to Mr. Hermann, Mrs. Lulenski, or Mrs. Cassidy if you need additional assistance. Statement from Dr. Scott Hebert Superintendent, Citrus County Schools

Community members are organizing different types of fundraisers, both online and in-person.

If you're interested in supporting the donation, you can do so with the Citrus County Education Foundation, here.

Roberson and his company have teamed up with Cleveland's Catering to throw a BBQ fundraiser event in the coming weeks. They will also be selling shirts made by LandShark Elite Custom Printing & Design. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 for all the updates on this event.



