Charges filed against driver accused of striking 3 people outside of bar in Sebring: SPD

SEBRING, Fla. — Aggravated battery and aggravated assault charges have been filed against the driver of a vehicle accused of striking multiple people outside a Sebring bar.

The vehicle struck multiple people outside Sebring's Back Alley Bar & Grill in the early morning hours of May 23, according to the Sebring Police Department (SPD).

oOfficers were already on scene when an argument broke out in the parking lot, escalating into a physical fight, SPD said.

After the altercation, a group entered a vehicle, and the driver allegedly began driving into patrons who were attempting to continue the fight, according to an SPD Facebook post.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained 20-year-old McKaeyla Hood. SPD said Hood claimed she was being attacked and people were hitting her car. Initially, she was not charged due to claims of self-defense.

SPD said police continued to investigate and reviewed security footage and were able to establish probable cause. Criminal charges were filed against Hood for three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

Three other people face criminal charges related to the incident, including burglary-battery.

Additional criminal charges are pending, SPD said.