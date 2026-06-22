4 men found guilty in Julio Foolio's murder set to be officially sentenced

TAMPA, Fla. — The four men convicted in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio will be officially sentenced on Monday, according to court documents.

On June 23, 2024, the Tampa Police Department said officers received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive in Tampa. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot of Home2 Suites.

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Andrew Jones II, died in the shooting. Foolio was in Tampa that weekend to celebrate his birthday.

Five suspects, Alicia Andrews, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy, were arrested and charged in Foolio's death. Police said they traveled in two vehicles from Jacksonville to Tampa to commit murder.

Alicia Andrews was found guilty on count one of manslaughter and not guilty on count two of conspiracy to commit murder in October 2025 and sentenced to 15 years in Florida State Prison.

A jury found Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy guilty of first-degree murder on May 8.

On May 15, the jury sentenced the four men to life in prison without parole.

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According to court documents, a judge will hand down the sentence to the four men in a Hillsborough County courtroom at 1:30 p.m. on June 22.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.