57 people lived in mansion owned by Kingdom of God Global Church in forced labor, fraud case : Court documents

TAMPA, Fla. — According to court documents, 57 people were living in a Tampa mansion owned and operated by the Kingdom of God Global Church (KOGGC).

Fifty-three-year-old David Taylor and 56-year-old Michelle Brannon were arrested on Aug. 27 for their alleged roles in a forced labor and money laundering conspiracy that victimized people in Florida, Michigan, Texas and Missouri.

The indictment alleged Taylor and Brannon orchestrated a forced labor scheme that received millions of dollars in donations each year through call centers that solicited donations for the KOGGC.

Taylor and Brannon required victims to work in the call centers long hours without pay or perform other services for Taylor, according to the indictment.

Court documents said at the time of Brannon's arrest in Tampa, she was living at a mansion in the Avila community with approximately 57 KOGGC workers of alleged coerced labor.

Brannon was transferred to Michigan for a trial and prosecutors are urging the court to keep her in custody for the duration of her trial.