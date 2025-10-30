A match made in football heaven: Bucs honor Tampa couple as Fans of the Year

TAMPA, Fla. — Joe and JoAnn Parrino have been cheering for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since the franchise’s first year in 1976.

“This is the first season tickets,” Joe said, recalling how both he and JoAnn grew up going to games with their families.

They met in 1996 in Ybor City, and it was a match made in football heaven.

Their daughter, Demmi, recently put together a video celebrating the couple’s love for each other and for the team.

“Real fans, like good marriage, love the Buccaneers through good times and bad,” Demmi said in the video.

That video led the Buccaneers to choose the Parrinos as the team’s Fans of the Year for 2025.

“Congratulations,” Bucs legend Derrick Brooks said as he surprised the couple with the news and the Super Bowl tickets that come with the honor.

“It’s surreal. It really is surreal. Hard to describe,” Joe said of the honor.

The couple has shared countless Bucs memories together.

“It’s been fun having the Bucs as part of our relationship,” JoAnn said. “There are probably thousands of people that have had season tickets and gone all their lives. But it’s the recognition that you love the team and that shows, and our story is kind of cute.”

The Parrinos tailgate together, kiss at the gate, and then sit separately for the games — Joe with his siblings and JoAnn with their daughters.

“I sit on the east side, so I sit in the sun. That’s why she won’t sit with me,” Joe said.

“I’m not sitting in the sun,” JoAnn said. “I sit on the home side. We are about five rows up. So I get to really see the Bucs players up close and then I get shade.”

Whatever the weather, Joe and JoAnn have stuck together through all the team’s ups and downs.

“Being Tampa natives for generations, they are just our team,” JoAnn said. “It’s Tampa. We raised them to love the city and love the Bucs and I think it’s special that they’ve adapted.”

The NFL launched the league-wide Fan of the Year contest in 2020. Each of the league’s 32 teams selects one fan who “inspires others through their love of football and through community engagement.” The 32 team winners then compete for the national honor, which is presented at the Super Bowl. Recipients receive recognition and often a trip to the Super Bowl as part of their team’s celebration of fandom.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.