Bucs' new audio partner brings passion for team to stadium music scene

TAMPA, Fla. — If you plan on attending a Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium this season, make sure you stop by the DJ booth right next to the pirate ship, because that’s where the team’s new audio partner is hanging out, Meters Music.

“Joining the Bucs on their 50th season, that’s groundbreaking, that’s something not a lot of people get to do,” said Meters Music CEO Evan Rubinson. “Having grown up in this area since I was five years old I’ve been a Bucs fan, and my father and I used to watch every weekend the games, once in a while he would splurge and take me to a game.”

Life has now gone full circle for Rubinson. This season, for the first time, he’ll be taking his own son, three-month-old Ransom, to Bucs games, and when they look up at the scoreboard, Evan’s company, Meters Music, will be shining bright.

“I’ve always been very passionate about audio and so to have an audio brand and to have that partnership with the Bucs and their 50th season I just think the synergy is amazing and we are looking forward to what we can do,” said Rubinson.

Known for their retro design headphones, Meters Music will have a significant impact not just on signage, but also on the actual DJ booth.

“I think for game day experiences for any football team it’s very important to have the music, between every play people are playing music, people love music, it gets people amped up, from the fans all the way down to the players,” said Rubinson.

WFTS

During his career, Evan has worked with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Jimmy Page to Slash, but he says the Buccaneers are firing the canons on a whole new level.

“I think it’s one in a million, they are kind to us, we were kind to them, but it really is a match made in heaven for two locally based brands,” said Rubinson.

Rubinson says that even though the game-day experience may be evolving, some things will always remain the same: enjoying your favorite team with the people you love.

“He’s having a ball, my wife is having a great time, and I think the bigger part, our company is really enjoying our relationship with the Bucs,” said Rubinson.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.