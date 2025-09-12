Day 4: State prosecutors rest in the trial of the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell

TAMPA, Fla. — On the fourth day of the Suni Bell murder trial, state prosecutors rested their case.

On August 22, 2021, the Suni Bell was riding in the back seat of a vehicle with two adults—her mom and uncle—when a second car drove up and someone began shooting.

Five men are standing trial, accused of shooting into a car in August 2021, killing Bell.

On Sept. 30, 2021, officials indicted and arrested Zvante Sampson, 30, Quandarious Hammond, 28, Jaylin Bedward, 22, James Denson, 24, and Andrew Thompson, 22.

James Kwong testified for a portion of the morning. Kwan was the Senior Crime Analyst in FDLE's firearms division, tasked with analyzing the bullets and gun recovered after the crime.

He testified to processing 45 cartridge casings, spread out among five groups. Each group means a different weapon. That includes bullets he connected to a pistol, one of the defendants pawned.

WFTS

"You have no idea who discharged the firearm that produced the casings, correct?" asked Nick Sinardi, attorney for Andrew Thompson.

"That is correct," Kwong answered.

Jurors also heard from Hillsborough County Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Milad Webb. Dr. Webb was the attending in the room for Bell's autopsy. He testified that the little girl had three wounds: two entrance wounds and an exit wound. He says one of the gunshots was fatal, killing her in mere minutes.

"Could you determine from the wound what type of firearm caused this?" Assistant State Attorney John Terry asked.

"No, I was not," Dr. Webb answered.

Defense attorneys cross-examined Dr. Webb with the intent to prove their client wasn't the proven gunman. Dr. Webb testified that he couldn't determine what caliber the fatal bullet was. No projectiles were recovered.

"Your testimony in no way sheds light on who did it?" said Daniel Hernandez, the defense attorney for Jaylin Bedward.

"No, that's beyond my expertise," Dr. Webb answered.

The state also called Benjamin Bors with Tampa PD to testify. He analyzed the cell phones of each defendant, testifying to search results on one phone about Suni Bell.

He says analysis recovers results for: '4 year old shot', then later '4 year old shot in Tampa video footage.'

WFTS

Around 2:15, the state rested its case. All defense attorneys requested an acquittal for their client, which is standard. Their basis for acquittal was that the state had not provided sufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to prove their client guilty. Judge Robin Fuson denied all of those requests.

Each defendant expressed they will not testify, although they still have the right to change their minds.

Defense cases will begin on Monday.

