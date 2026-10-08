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Dengue fever: Local state of emergency extended for some Tampa Bay area counties

What we found at a West Tampa tire shop in the middle of Hillsborough County's dengue fever outbreak
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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have extended the local state of emergency due to ongoing dengue fever concerns.

The orders extend until Oct. 15.

A local state of emergency can remain in effect for seven days unless rescinded or extended.

Hillsborough County said crews continue to increase air and ground treatments because of dengue virus activity.

Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams has covered Hillsborough County's dengue outbreak for months and followed city leaders from the podium to the places they say are driving mosquito control efforts on the ground.

Watch report from Jada Williams

What we found at a West Tampa tire shop in the middle of Hillsborough County's dengue fever outbreak

Officials recommend regularly checking yards for containers and other areas that collect standing water, where mosquitoes can breed.

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