Hillsborough County

Ed Sheeran to play at Raymond James Stadium in 2026

Ed Sheeran TikTok Concert in Brooklyn
Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performs during "Ed Sheeran's Play: Live from New York" presented by TikTok at Domino Square in the Brooklyn borough of in New York, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
TAMPA, Fla. — Ed Sheeran announced on Facebook that he will be performing at Raymond James Stadium next fall as part of his LOOP tour.

The singer will perform the final stop of his U.S. tour in Tampa on Nov. 7, 2026.

He is also performing two nights at the nearby Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2025.

See all of the LOOP tour's scheduled shows here.

