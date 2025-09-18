Ed Sheeran to play at Raymond James Stadium in 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — Ed Sheeran announced on Facebook that he will be performing at Raymond James Stadium next fall as part of his LOOP tour.

The singer will perform the final stop of his U.S. tour in Tampa on Nov. 7, 2026.

He is also performing two nights at the nearby Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2025.

See all of the LOOP tour's scheduled shows here.