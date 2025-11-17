F.A.A. lifts flight reductions

TAMPA, Fla. — Now that the shutdown has officially ended, we are beginning to see things slowly start to return to normal, including at airports. As of 6 a.m. Monday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration lifted its flight reductions at all affected airports. Over a week ago, the F.A.A. began cutting 10 percent of flights at 40 major airports across the country due to staffing shortages from the shutdown.

This move is expected to get flight schedules back on track and ease pressure.

On Monday morning, people at the Tampa International Airport were relieved to see their flights were taking off on time.

“I was a little bit concerned, but once the shutdown got closed and I knew we had a weekend, I was feely pretty confident,” Mike Healy said.

Mike Healy is traveling to California for work. He said he considered cancelling the trip last week to avoid the airport, but once the government reopened, he said he felt more confident flying.

This all comes as we are just about a week and a half away from Thanksgiving. Healy said during the holidays he will avoid the airport at all costs.

“Oh no no no no once Thanksgiving hits, I am just going to be driving here around Tampa Bay Area,” Healy said.



