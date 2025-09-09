First look at the proposed mixed-use facility on USF campus

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida (USF) said its Board of Trustees advanced plans to create a mixed-use area with housing, restaurants, and retail.

The area will take over the university's former 138-acre golf course.

Referred to as the Fletcher District at Fletcher Avenue and east of North 46th Street, will be developed as a private-public partnership, USF said. It will have separate ground subleases with private developers, while the university retains ownership of the land.

Details of the project provided by USF:

Student housing

Approximately 700 beds and 335,000 square feet.

Will enhance USF’s ability to attract and retain additional residential students.



Multi-family housing

Approximately 150 units and 160,000 square feet.

Envisioned as a convenient option for USF graduate students, employees, lifelong learners, and other USF community members.



Hotel and conference center

Approximately 150 guest rooms and 78,000 square feet.

Includes a 5,000-square-foot conference space, additional hotel fitness space, and a lounge.



Restaurants and retail spaces

Approximately 60,000 square feet of space.

Four to six restaurants.



USF-developed academic research building

Approximately 350,000 square feet. Exact size and scope to be determined based on several factors, including available funding.

Supports the university’s mission and strategic goals by providing needed academic and research space.

Expands USF’s academic footprint north of Fletcher Avenue.

Will be developed and funded by the university, and USF will retain the master ground lease.

The area will be located within walking distance of the on-campus stadium scheduled for completion in 2027.

USF said, following approval, construction of the first phase is expected to begin in spring 2026 and be completed by fall 2028.