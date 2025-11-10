Flight delays mount as government shutdown strains air travel ahead of Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. — Flight delays and cancellations continue to pile up as the federal government shutdown stretches on, and officials warn the disruptions could worsen heading into the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

At Tampa International Airport, about 60 percent of flights were on time on Wednesday, according to airport officials. However, there were more than 40 cancellations and 180 delays. Some of those issues were caused by the weather, but others are being linked to the ongoing government shutdown.

Amy Hart and her husband own Continental Plumbing in New Port Richey and had planned to fly from Tampa to St. Louis for a work conference, but decided to cancel their trip because of the uncertainty surrounding air travel.

“Getting there on time is not as big of an issue for us. I think we would be able to arrive on time. But coming home is looking a little bit more nerve racking especially with the reductions continuing through Friday,” Hart said.

Instead, they opted for a refund and decided to drive. “We would rather be in control of the situation and be able to leave our meeting when we are ready to and drive home,” she said.

The federal shutdown has affected multiple sectors of the aviation system, including air traffic control, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Transportation Security Administration staffing. Many federal employees in these roles are working without pay or on reduced schedules, leading to longer lines at security checkpoints and fewer controllers managing air traffic nationwide.

Sunday was the worst travel day since the shutdown began, with more than 2,800 flight cancellations and 10,000 delays reported across the country, according to FlightAware.

Traveler Isabell Munson said her flight was delayed and expressed frustration with the shutdown's impact on workers and travelers.

“It’s a huge failure on the part of our leaders. People shouldn’t be going unpaid. Maybe even facing eviction because they can’t get over their stuff and functionally govern us. I think it’s a huge shame and I feel really really bad for the TSA and the air traffic controllers and every other person affected by the shutdown,” Munson said.

Tampa International Airport officials said most flights are still departing on schedule on Monday and that TSA checkpoints remain open and operating efficiently. They encouraged travelers to stay in close contact with their airlines for real-time updates.

Meanwhile, Amy and her husband are getting ready for a long, unexpected drive.

“Chad doesn’t mind driving. I like road trips. So we are hitting the road today. A thousand miles to St. Louis. Here we come,” she said.

With the Thanksgiving rush approaching, travel experts warn that without a resolution to the shutdown, delays and cancellations could continue to rise, straining an already stressed system during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.



